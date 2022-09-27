jvl associates llc Buys 331 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

jvl associates llc raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.5% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $237.45 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $235.20 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

