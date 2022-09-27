Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kaizen Financial Strategies decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Visa were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of V opened at $180.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.94. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.90 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $341.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on V. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

