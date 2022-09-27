Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases 977 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.2% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.78. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.14 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $304.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

