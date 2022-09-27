Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 2,568 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 689.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 171,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 150,209 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 21,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

NYSE VZ opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

