Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 237,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $135.71 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.07. The firm has a market cap of $323.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

