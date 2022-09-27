Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,894 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.87.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.