LifePro Asset Management Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Wedgewood Partners Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 207,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,960,000 after buying an additional 68,315 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Visa by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,030,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,213,000 after purchasing an additional 127,122 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 176,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $180.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.94. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.90 and a 1 year high of $236.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

