Linden Rose Investment LLC Acquires 727 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Linden Rose Investment LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 31.3% of Linden Rose Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Linden Rose Investment LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $639,744,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.43. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.47 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

