LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,846 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 214.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $210,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,998.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $210,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,998.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,264 shares of company stock valued at $225,201 over the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LiveRamp Trading Down 0.2 %

RAMP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.14. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.