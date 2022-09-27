Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 312,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,431,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,424,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,524,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,089,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,456,000 after buying an additional 686,222 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,812,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.91 and its 200-day moving average is $121.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

