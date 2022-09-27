McAdam LLC Sells 259 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

McAdam LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

