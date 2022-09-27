Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,117.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,267.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,266.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,082.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total value of $593,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $72,535.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

