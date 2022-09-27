Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $4.43 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,962.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,671 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.7% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after buying an additional 639,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Shares of AMZN opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.23, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.36 and its 200-day moving average is $129.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

