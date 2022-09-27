Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,529 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.2% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $4,739,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,600,415 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,571,000 after acquiring an additional 53,296 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,694 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 85,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $237.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $235.20 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.93 and its 200 day moving average is $271.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.77.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

