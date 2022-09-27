Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Wallington Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,671 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.7% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $4,739,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,600,415 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,571,000 after purchasing an additional 53,296 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 85,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

MSFT stock opened at $237.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.20 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.77.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.