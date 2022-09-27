Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.77.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $237.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $235.20 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.