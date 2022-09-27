Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,844 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Payments Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.46.

Shares of GPN opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 621.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $164.80.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

