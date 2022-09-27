Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 312,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,431,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,424,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,089,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,456,000 after acquiring an additional 686,222 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

