Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MUC opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $16.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

