Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 451 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

NYSE:PG opened at $135.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.07.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

