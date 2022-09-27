Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.1 %

XOM opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average is $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $350.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

