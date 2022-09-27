Murphy Capital Management Inc. Buys 154,062 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,885.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,062 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Chartist Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 108,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $360,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $360,442,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.62. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

