National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGG. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 65.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average is $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

