NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $122.14 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

