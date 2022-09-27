NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Reduced by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,941 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $122.14 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day moving average of $183.78.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

