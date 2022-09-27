Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,405 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $304.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.78. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.14 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

