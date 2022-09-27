Omega Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,395.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

