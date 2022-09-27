Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.85 and a 52-week high of $174.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average of $117.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.