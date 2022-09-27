Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $205.41 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $164.33 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.69%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 18.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

