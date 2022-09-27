Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Bunge by 100.5% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average of $103.36. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.43). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.