Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 348 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 641,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after acquiring an additional 78,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 305.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 37,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GTIP opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $59.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.