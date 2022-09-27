Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 62 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Humana by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Humana by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Humana by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Humana by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.28.

NYSE HUM opened at $482.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $487.62 and its 200 day moving average is $462.24. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $514.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.