Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 3,956 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in CF Industries by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 30,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.21.

Insider Activity

CF Industries Price Performance

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF stock opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

