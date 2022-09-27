Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $621,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $92.49 and a one year high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

