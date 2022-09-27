Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $310,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after buying an additional 218,908 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,159,000 after buying an additional 320,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $839,720,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,223,839 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

NYSE:EW opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.92 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.51.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.