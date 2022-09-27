Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 69,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Charter Communications by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $622.21.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $306.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.37 and a twelve month high of $753.69.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

