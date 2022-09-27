Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDG. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 57,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.56. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a one year low of $70.95 and a one year high of $97.38.

