Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 448 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kroger by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.