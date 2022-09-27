Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 622 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,221,000 after buying an additional 1,862,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $112,506,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after buying an additional 1,304,390 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

