Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 31,905 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 39,353.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 135,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $19.06.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

