Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE:UL opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $55.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

