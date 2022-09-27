Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 61.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 49.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Roblox to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $320,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,174,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,877,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

