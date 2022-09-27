Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 113 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in AON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AON by 67.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after acquiring an additional 113,335 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 52.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of AON by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $269.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.71 and its 200 day moving average is $288.73.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.82.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

