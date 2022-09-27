Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 129 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $132.32 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $148.04. The firm has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a PE ratio of 96.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.38.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

