Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,588 Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

SIVR stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

