Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 279 Shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:MINC opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04.

