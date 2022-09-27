Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $335,180,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $99,844,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

