Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Position Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 58.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 58.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 3.89.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,923,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,699,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,187 shares of company stock worth $3,267,761 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

