Parkside Investments LLC Has $8.39 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,140.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,196 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

