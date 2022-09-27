PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,252 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,521.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day moving average is $129.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.